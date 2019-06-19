Loose Women's Christine Lampard takes Patricia on first holiday – take a look Fun in the sun!

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank have escaped the U.K for a few days in favour of sunnier climes – and given the weather over the last couple of weeks, who could blame them? The Loose Women and Lorraine presenter shared a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing her and her football manager husband enjoying the lovely weather. To drive the point home, she simply captioned it with two sunshine emojis.

The snap shows them with their arms around each other, smiling, and while baby Patricia, who was born in September 2018, isn't pictured, if she's with her parents, this will be her first overseas holiday – and it looks like she's chosen well. Christine and Frank are standing on a balcony with a view of the sea and a bright blue sky behind them.

The couple had a rare chance to take time out of their busy lives

It's the ideal way to relax before the start of the football season, when Frank's schedule will no doubt ramp up again – he was so busy when Patricia was born that he had to dash back to Derby the very same night. "He disappeared off, I was very lucky my friends and family were over," Christine later confessed to her Loose Women colleagues.

RELATED: Christine Lampard reveals husband Frank's time with baby Patricia was cut short after birth

While her parents might be active on social media, their adorable nine-month-old has been kept out of the spotlight, only making her first public appearance last month, when she was snapped cheering her dad's team to victory from the sidelines in a perfectly-accessorised pink and white outfit with coordinating dummy.

Frank has two older daughters, aged 11 and 13

READ MORE: Loose Women star Christine Lampard’s baby Patricia makes first adorable public appearance

Frank has two children from his relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas, Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. Although Christine dotes on them (even asking for their help with a very personal task on the couple's wedding day!), she also admitted that she wondered whether a baby would put a strain on her relationship with Frank. In the end, though, she decided not to worry too much. "I certainly didn't focus on it or was like, 'Oh no what if everything changes afterwards?'" she said. "I think that comes with having a baby later in life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.