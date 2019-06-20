Robbie Williams' children go to visit him in concert – see cute photo This is too cute!

Robbie Williams is one lucky dad! The Angels singer received a visit from his wife Ayda Field and his two oldest children, Teddy, six, and four-year-old Charlie, while he was performing in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. His son and daughter were extremely excited at the thought of seeing their dad on stage, and were pictured hugging a poster of him at the venue. Ayda shared the sweet photo on Instagram, and wrote: "Teddy and Charlie are very proud to see @RobbieWilliams." Teddy and Charlie had reunited with Robbie at the beginning of the week in Las Vegas, and Ayda shared a lovely photo of the singer's reunion gift from Charlie.

Robbie Williams' children went to see him in his show

The little boy, whose face was hidden from view in the snap, had adorably made his dad a poster that read "I love u Dad, from Charlie," with a cartoon photo of Robbie dancing. "@robbiewilliams Re-united at last!! #mcm AW xx," Ayda wrote. Charlie is Robbie and Ayda's only son. Along with Teddy, the pair are also parents to baby daughter Coco, who they welcomed via a surrogate in September. While Ayda and Robbie are protective of their children's privacy, they occasionally share pictures of them on social media.

Robbie and Ayda share three children

It's a very exciting time for Robbie, who not only is performing in Las Vegas, but has also been busy recording a new album, that is set to be released this Christmas. "I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that," he told HELLO! at a press conference in London. He went on to reveal that it was the reason he had decided to quit the X Factor.

"I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that. We wanted it desperately to work with the X Factor but it just wouldn't," said Robbie. "It's TBC because myself and Simon Cowell are good friends, our family are good friends, the kids hang out all the time and I think it's just a pause on the relationship and then it will carry on, but this year I've got to go and promo the album so that's what I'll be doing."

