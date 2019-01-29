Jamie Oliver's wife Jools breaks down in tears watching Emma Willis' documentary Jools shares five children with Jamie Oliver

Jools Oliver took to Instagram to heap praise on Emma Willis' documentary called Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. The 44-year-old, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, confessed she broke down in tears after watching the "emotional" series. Sharing a screen-shot of Emma in her nursing uniform, Jools shared: "Ooo I just LOVE Emma Willis on 'delivering babies' she seems gorgeous and just a wonderful program. I find my heart is in my mouth every time there is a birth! Emotional roller coaster and then I am crying. Gets me every time xxx."

Jamie, 43, was quick to respond and said: "@emmawillisofficial is a true pro and such a nice girl." To which Emma replied: "Cheers Jools... series two is on its way so get your tissues ready again!" Delighted with the news of a second series, Jools then remarked: "@emmawillisofficial just finished crying from that last birth jeezzz can't wait for new series love it." [sic] Jools, who tied the knot with Jamie in 2000, is a doting mother to five children; Poppy Honey, 16, Daisy Boo, 15, Petal Blossom, nine, Buddy Bear, eight, and two-year old River Rocket.

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals he 'spies' on teenage daughters with mobile app

The candid show will have no doubt touched a chord in Jools' heart having lost two children in the past. In October, Jools touched upon the loss of her "two angels" in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week. She shared a heartbreaking message with her followers alongside a picture of a burning white candle as she sympathised with those who have lost babies through miscarriage, stillbirth or death in infancy. "A beautiful wave of light to mark the end of an Always emotional Baby Loss Awareness Week," she wrote. "Thinking of all the families who have lost a cherished beautiful baby, either through miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death."

Loading the player...

She added: "It is an absolute privilege to have come across some wonderful, strong brave women and families through Instagram who proudly tell their story of their own baby loss and through that support thousands of people going through the same thing." Speaking about her own miscarriages, Jools continued: "Be it through a simple quote, their beautiful eloquent writing and frankly just their plain raw honesty, has certainly helped myself and many others just so wonderful xxx our light shines bright for little Archie as always and our two little stars. May they all shine bright."

READ: Jamie Oliver opens up about plans for baby number six with wife Jools

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.