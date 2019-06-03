Emma Willis' youngest daughter Trixie is all grown up in new photo Time is going so fast!

Emma Willis and her family enjoyed spending some quality time together over the weekend as they celebrated her younger sister's 30th birthday at a country retreat. Emma's three-year-old daughter Trixie particularly looked like she was having a great time, and was pictured on her mum's Instagram account feeding a baby lamb on the farm. The Voice UK presenter is protective of her children's privacy and rarely posts photos of them online, so the candid snapshot of her little girl went down a treat with her fans. Emma is also mum to ten-year-old Isabelle and seven-year-old Ace, who she shares with her husband Matt Willis.

Emma Willis' daughter Trixie had fun feeding the lambs

Last month, Trixie celebrated her third birthday with a party at home, attended by Emma and Matt's celebrity friends including Giovanna and Tom Fletcher and their three children. Her doting parents held her a Paw Patrol themed party, and Matt even dressed up as Marshall to surprise his little girl on her special day.

Emma and her family were celebrating her sister's 30th birthday

Emma previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three children to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

The TV presenter shared a photo of the stunning retreat her family stayed at

And while there is no doubt that they are doting parents, Emma and Matt also make sure to spend quality time together just the two of them. Matt told HELLO! that he even managed to make Emma cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

