Stacey Solomon finally leaves her house after four weeks inside with baby Rex 'I can't believe I didn't do it sooner'

Stacey Solomon has revealed her joy at finally leaving her home for the first time in four weeks! The Loose Women panellist revealed earlier this week that she has been too afraid to take baby Rex out into the world, admitting she was holding onto some "crazy" fears about what her son could be exposed to – but after finally venturing outside she admitted she "can't believe I didn't do it sooner".

Sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Rex enjoying a walk in the woods, Stacey said: "We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I’m so glad she did. I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best. Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner. But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last four weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room. Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows! Still haven’t managed to wear more than pyjamas though."

Well done Stacey

After an outpouring of love from her fans who admitted they could relate to Stacey's fears, she later took to her Instagram stories to thank them for their kind words. She wrote: "I've spoken lots about the negatives of social media which is really important but I have to say there's another side too. An overwhelming positivity! Experiencing and seeing the comradery and influx of support out there is so humbling. It proves that most people are inherently kind and for every negative comment there's ten times [as many] positives. Everyone's kindness has really made this last month so much easier."

Rex was born four weeks ago

On Thursday, Stacey dropped the bombshell that she had yet to venture outside with baby Rex – who she welcomed last month with boyfriend Joe Swash. Explaining her fears, she said: " I don’t know why I feel so weird about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door. Haha! Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway)."

