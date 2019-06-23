Alex Jones shares photo of Teddy during family day out – and he's not happy! All parents will be able to relate to this!

Alex Jones has been enjoying her time off from The One Show during her maternity leave, and over the weekend she made use of the good weather by going for a trip to Kew Gardens with her family. And while it looked like the majority of the group were having a great time, it was another story for her two-year-old son Teddy! Alex posted a photo of her first-born sitting on the floor and not looking very happy at all, and wrote next to it: "I hate really great days out because I'm a toddler!" Luckily, Alex had plenty of family members to help with Teddy, as she was joined by her husband Charlie Thomson and her parents.

Alex Jones posted a photo of Teddy that many parent can relate to

Last month, Alex became a mother-of-two after welcoming her baby son Kit, and the TV presenter has been looking after her children on her own during the week, as her husband Charlie's paternity leave came to an end earlier in the month. The star has been sharing plenty of updates with her fans on social media, highlighting many relatable parenting experiences. These have included the long nights and lack of sleep, and balancing looking after a toddler and a newborn. She even braved going into a taxi to London alone with Kit last week, but admitted she was nervous about it on social media.

Alex spent the day with her family in Kew Gardens

Alex admitted that she was apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, it sounds like he's taken his role on like a pro. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

