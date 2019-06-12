Alex Jones and baby Kit go on buggy date with Chris Evans' twins – see the photo Adorable!

Alex Jones is making the most of her maternity leave with baby Kit, and this week she enjoyed a buggy date with another famous face – pro golfer Natasha Shishmanian, the wife of radio presenter Chris Evans. The doting mums took their babies out for a walk in Windsor, where Chris and Natasha live, and stopped to pose for a selfie.

The One Show host explained on Instagram: "For years and years we talked about having children and here we were today pushing our tiny humans around Windsor Park. What a difference a year makes." Alex welcomed her baby boy Kit – her second child with husband Charlie Thomson – in May, while Natasha gave birth to her twins Walt and Boo in September.

The mums enjoyed a buggy date in Windsor

The TV presenter has been keeping fans updated with baby Kit's progress and earlier this week she celebrated an adorable milestone. "Four weeks of getting to know Kit," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the mother-son duo. "A big thank you for all your messages over the last few weeks. Each one is very much appreciated. I've loved reading them and they've really kept me going during the long nights."

Alex welcomed her second child in May

Turning her attention to fellow parents, she added: "Lots of love and congratulations to all the other new parents out there who have been in touch too." The sweet post came shortly after Alex, who also has a two-year-old son Teddy, told her fans that she was struggling with Kit's feeding pattern. "Cluster feeding. Seven hours and counting," she wrote in another post.

Natasha, meanwhile, shares her eight-month-old twins with husband Chris. The couple, who have been married since 2007, have two older sons: Noah, nine, and Eli, seven. Chris is also a father to daughter Jade, 33, from his previous relationship with Alison Ward.

