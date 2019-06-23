Christine Lampard shares adorable photo of baby Patricia on her first holiday This is too cute!

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank have been enjoying their first holiday with their baby daughter Patricia, and on Saturday Christine shared a gorgeous photo of the little girl on social media. Reflecting on the first nine months of Patricia's life, the doting mum paid tribute to her in the caption, writing: "My cute little love. Nine months old already." In the photo, Christine was seen holding Patricia as they admired the stunning mountain view from their apartment – which had a private pool in the grounds. Many of Christine's famous friends were quick to comment on the image, with her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha writing: "We miss you! blimey that pool! Miss that too!" while All Saints singer Nicole Appleton simply added a series of love heart emojis.

Christine Lampard with baby Patricia on her first holiday

During their holiday, Christine has been posting many pictures throughout, and on Thursday, she shared a sunny swimsuit snap from a day out on a boat. In the picture, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was wearing a necklace featuring an engraved 'P', in tribute to her baby daughter.

MORE: Christine Lampard helps Frank celebrate his birthday in style

Christine's necklace is engraved with a letter 'P' to tribute Patricia

The family holiday coincided with Frank's 41st birthday. The trip is no doubt a welcome surprise as Christine recently confessed Frank's workload since becoming a football manager for Derby County has ramped up. "Frank had to go back to work that night," she said Loose Women when talking about what happened after giving birth. "He disappeared off, I was very lucky my friends and family were over." She added: "But if they weren't there, I was totally on my own. It would have been dreadful, I really feel for people who are on their own, whatever the reason."

READ: Phillip Schofield stuns fans with his dramatic hair transformation

As well as Patricia, Frank is also a dad to two children from his relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas; daughters Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. In a recent interview, Christine explained why she and Frank - whom she married in December 2015 - waited ten years to have their first child together - and it wasn't down to having any pregnancy issues. "People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said: 'If it happens, it happens'," she told You Magazine. "They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't!" She added: "Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.