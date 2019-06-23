Joe Swash gutted as he misses baby Rex's latest milestone Poor Joe!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their baby son Rex last month, and ever since the proud parents have been documenting his first few weeks with fans on social media. And over the weekend, Rex hit a new milestone as he smiled for the first time – but poor Joe ended up missing it due to work commitments. Sharing an adorable picture of his baby smiling on Instagram, Joe wrote in the caption: "How is my luck. I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile. Gutted." Stacey also shared the same image on her own social media page, and wrote that it was "probably my favourite picture ever."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's baby son Rex smiling for the first time

As well as seeing baby Rex smile, Stacey had another reason to be happy over the weekend after she finally left her house for the first time in four weeks. The Loose Women panellist revealed earlier this week that she had been too afraid to take baby Rex out into the world, admitting she was holding onto some "crazy" fears about what her son could be exposed to – but after finally venturing outside she admitted that she couldn't believe that she hadn't done it sooner.

Baby Rex is the cutest!

Sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Rex enjoying a walk in the woods, Stacey said: "We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I’m so glad she did. I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best. Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner. But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last four weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room. Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows! Still haven’t managed to wear more than pyjamas though."

Baby Rex's arrival caught both Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash by surprise, as he came two weeks early. Joe had the Loose Women panel in shock – and fits of laughter – as he described the very dramatic way Stacey gave birth to their son during an appearance on the show last week. He said: "We went to the hospital and it was really quick. Baby was born at one minute past ten and everyone was happy. Stacey said because it happened so fast, usually you have that build up before the big pains come, but Stacey was amazing. She's such a worrier but she just knuckled down."

Joe, 37, continued: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

