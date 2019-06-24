Alex Jones shares sweetest photo of baby Kit following very long night All was forgiven in the morning!

Alex Jones was kept up most of the night by her newborn son Kit, but when Monday morning finally came around, all was forgiven! The One Show presenter shared a lovely picture of herself and Kit relaxing in bed, and wrote in the caption: "That was a very long night. Love the morning cuddles though." The TV presenter is currently getting used to looking after two young children under the age of three, and has been incredibly honest about the highs and lows of parenting on social media. Over the weekend during a trip out to Kew Gardens, her two-year-old son Teddy threw a tantrum, and Alex posted a picture of him sitting up the floor looking unimpressed. "I really hate great days out because I'm a toddler," she wrote.

Alex Jones shared a sweet photo with baby son Kit after a long night

With Alex's husband Charlie Thomson back at work following a short paternity leave, the TV star has enlisted the help of her parents. The star is incredibly close to her mum and dad, and they joined Alex and her family over the weekend, and spent time at the family home helping to keep Teddy entertained. Alex shared a sweet photo of her mum and Teddy doing some painting in the kitchen, and another of her mum helping Charlie to fold the bedding.

The One Show host enjoyed a family day out over the weekend

Alex admitted that she was apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, it sounds like he's taken his role on like a pro. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

