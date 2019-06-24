Holly Willoughby shares her most gorgeous photo of daughter Belle yet Beautiful!

Holly Willoughby has shared a beautiful photo with her daughter Belle – and it's possibly the most gorgeous one she's ever posted of the pair together. The TV star and her eight-year-old were pictured sitting outdoors against a backdrop of foliage, leaning in to smell a large pink rose. Holly gazed affectionately at her only daughter, whilst matching the scenery in a pretty floral summer dress. "Belle," she wrote on Instagram alongside an emoji of a red rose.

"Beautiful mother-daughter moment, lovely photo to cherish," one fan commented on Holly's snap, which racked up over 60,000 likes in the first couple of hours. "Such beauty the pair of you. Takes after her mummy," another wrote, while a third posted: "No better love than the love for your children."

Holly shared this gorgeous photo with daughter Belle

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are the proud parents to Belle and sons Harry, ten, and Chester, four. The mother-of-three doesn't often share glimpses of their family life on Instagram, preferring to show behind-the-scenes snaps from This Morning and her daily outfits, or nights out with friends. But on occasion, Holly does post photos of her children, making sure she keeps their faces hidden from view. The pictures always go down a treat with fans.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend lavish family wedding in France

The TV star shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin

Over the weekend, the Celebrity Juice panellist also showed off her kids' latest arts and crafts project – recreating one of the characters from Toy Story 4. The children attempted to make 'Forky' using a pale pink plastic fork with lollipop stick legs, a glitter tinsel mouth and arms made from white pipe cleaners. Holly captioned the photo, "Inspired #forky #toystory4," adding knife and fork and heart emojis.

MORE: Meghan Markle made a huge change to her engagement ring!

Holly and her husband Dan are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this summer. The couple tied the knot on 4 August 2007 at St. Michael’s Church, before hosting a wedding reception at Amberley Castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. The beautiful bride wore a wedding dress she had designed herself which a friend then made for her. The gown featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail and was overlaid with French lace.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.