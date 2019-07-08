Gemma Atkinson speaks out about her hospital experience following daughter's arrival The former Emmerdale actress gave birth on Thursday 4 July

Gemma Atkinson announced the happy news of her baby daughter's arrival over the weekend, and has been enjoying getting to know her since her arrival on Thursday 4 July. As a result, the former Emmerdale actress has been keeping a low profile on social media as she settles into life as a mum, but on Monday, she updated her fans on the excellent care she received during her labour on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, she thanked the midwives, writing: "Personal thank you to the midwives at Royal Bolton Hospital. Genuinely the warmest, most caring team. Every ward I was on myself and my family felt safe and cared for. You are angels. NHS."

Gemma Atkinson updated her fans on her experience in hospital after giving birth to her daughter

Over the weekend, Gemma and her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, took their daughter home following a short stay in hospital. When they announced their baby's arrival, they both revealed that the labour had given them a "fright" at times, but have yet revealed any more details. Fans are also anticipating the first photo of their daughter, as well as the name reveal. The couple were excited to take their baby home to Gemma's beloved dogs Ollie and Norman, who they have referred to as the newborn's "big brothers".

Gemma and Gorka Marquez met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Since the happy news was announced, many of Gemma and Gorka's friends have wished them congratulations. Strictly stars including Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse have posted the news on their own Instagram accounts, while many others have sent messages. Ruth Langsford – who took part in Strictly Come Dancing at the same time as Gemma – also sent her best wishes.

Gemma and Gorka first met when Gemma was a contestant on Strictly in 2017, for the 15th series, where the pair competed against each other for the glitterball. Their romance blossomed on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, with the couple confirming their relationship on Valentine's Day 2018. Speaking to HELLO! in an interview earlier this year, former soap star Gemma spoke lovingly about her Spanish partner: "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she shared. "Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

