Gemma Atkinson shares exciting news following fans’ worry she has gone into labour Gemma is due any day now…

Gemma Atkinson has returned to social media to share some exciting news, after her silence led many fans to believe she had gone into labour. The former soap star, who is due to give birth any day now, shared some happy news on her Instagram stories, celebrating the return of a stolen dog to its owners. Reposting a message from one of her fans, Gemma simply captioned it: "Yay!!!!" Followed by three happy face emojis with hearts around the head. Only two days ago, Gemma shared a photo of the dog with her followers, asking for help to find the pooch after it was stolen from a home on Morley Street in Whitefield.

Happy news for Gemma

Gemma's good news comes after some of her followers believed she may be in labour after her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend, Gorka Marquez, was forced to pull out of Thursday night's performance of Here Come the Boys due to an "unforeseen circumstance". A member of the audience from Nottingham tweeted: "What a fabulous show @herestheboys was tonight! Well done to all involved, especially @kaiwidd who was standing in for @gorka_marquez at the Nottingham performance. Many thanks to Kai, @pernicegiovann1 @aljazskorjanec for the selfies!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson spends quality time with Gorka Marquez after hospital dash

Gemma is due any day now

The lovebirds, who confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018, have been keeping their fans updated on Instagram of their preparations - but in the past 24 hours, the pair have been quiet. Last week, Gemma supported the boys at their live show in Manchester, and shared a promo clip from their tour on Instagram. "I finally get to see the show tonight! @herestheboys is in Manchester and I'm so excited to see Gorks, Aljaz & Gio perform. Everyone involved in this production has worked SO hard so to see it all paying off is amazing!" she said. "Manchester crowds always = LOUD! Cannot bloody wait. I'll bring a wet floor sign with me just in case my waters break! See you later guys! Hope everyone who is going enjoys it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.