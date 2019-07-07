How Gemma Atkinson's baby has a special connection to her Emmerdale co-star This is so lovely!

Over the weekend, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced the safe arrival of their baby daughter, who was born on Thursday 4 July. And it transpires that their little girl has a special connection to Gemma's Emmerdale co-star too. On the very same day, Verity Rushworth – who played Gemma's half sister Donna Windsor in the ITV soap – also welcomed her baby. Verity gave birth to her second child, a baby son, who joins her daughter Amelie, who was born in 2016. Neither actress has announced the name of their child yet. Verity has posted a photo of her son during a day out shortly after his arrival, but fans are still waiting to see the first glimpse of Gemma and Gorka's baby.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their first baby on 4 July

Gemma and Gorka both shared the happy news of their daughter's birth on Instagram. Gemma posted a lengthy message, revealing that their baby was "incredible" and that she had "made quite an entrance." The star went on to thank the hospital staff at The Royal Bolton Hospital who have looked after her for the past four days. Gemma ended the post by saying that she was looking forward to introducing her daughter to her two dogs Norman and Ollie, who she sweetly referred to as her baby's "big brothers." Gorka shared a similar post on his own Instagram page, and also praised Gemma for being his "absolute hero." He said: "After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!!"

Former Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth also welcomed her baby on 4 July

Since the happy news was announced, many of Gemma and Gorka's friends have wished them congratulations. Strictly stars including Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse have posted the news on their own Instagram accounts, while many others have sent messages. Ruth Langsford – who took part in Strictly Come Dancing at the same time as Gemma – also sent her best wishes.

Gemma and Gorka first met when Gemma was a contestant on Strictly in 2017, for the fifteenth series, where the pair competed against each other for the glitterball. Their romance blossomed on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, with the couple confirming their relationship on Valentine's Day 2018. Speaking to HELLO! in an interview earlier this year, the former soap star Gemma spoke lovingly about her Spanish partner: "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she shared. "Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

