Has Gemma Atkinson gone into labour? Strictly's Gorka Marquez drops out of tour performance

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are due to welcome their first child any day now, and their fans cannot wait! However, it seems some followers believe the former soap star may be in labour. The Strictly Come Dancing professional was forced to pull out of Thursday night's performance of Here Come the Boys due to an "unforeseen circumstance". A member of the audience from Nottingham tweeted: "What a fabulous show @herestheboys was tonight! Well done to all involved, especially @kaiwidd who was standing in for @gorka_marquez at the Nottingham performance. Many thanks to Kai, @pernicegiovann1 @aljazskorjanec for the selfies!"

Gemma Atkinson is due to welcome her first child

It seems pro dancer Kai Widdrington stepped in for Gorka. Several fan pictures show that expectant father was missing from the line-up, which also includes his Strictly friends Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec. "What a Night @HeresTheBoys A big Thank You to @pernicegiovann1 @Kaiwidd @AljazSkorjanec Scott and everyone on stage and off #lovedit @gorkamarquez1 missed you and hope to see you soon," wrote another guest. HELLO! has contacted a representative for both Gemma and Gorka for comment.

The lovebirds, who confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018, have been keeping their fans updated on Instagram of their preparations - but in the past 24 hours, the pair have been quiet. Last week, Gemma supported the boys at their live show in Manchester, and shared a promo clip from their tour on Instagram. "I finally get to see the show tonight! @herestheboys is in Manchester and I'm so excited to see Gorks, Aljaz & Gio perform. Everyone involved in this production has worked SO hard so to see it all paying off is amazing!" she said. "Manchester crowds always = LOUD! Cannot bloody wait. I'll bring a wet floor sign with me just in case my waters break! See you later guys! Hope everyone who is going enjoys it."

The former Emmerdale actress previously revealed that she is due at the end of June or beginning of July. Last week, Gemma admitted that she struggled with her body changes during pregnancy, but has since learned to love herself more. "Admittedly, it is hard at first especially if like me, you were/are a gym bunny," she explained. "However, if you change your way of thinking and realise firstly that pregnancy is a beautiful privilege denied to many women so be grateful you have this opportunity, things do start to become easier.

