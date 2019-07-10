Gemma Atkinson reveals problem she's been facing since baby daughter's arrival Oh no!

Gemma Atkinson has been receiving lots of lovely presents for her baby daughter since she announced her arrival over the weekend, but she's facing a small problem at the hands of her dog, Norman. The former Emmerdale actress revealed on Instagram that her dog keeps taking her daughter's toys away! Gemma opened up about this while she unpacked a gift set that had been sent to her baby, along with matching toys for Norman and her other dog Ollie. She said: "This is a little dressing gown and a rabbit, and I'm thrilled about this because Norman and Ollie have the same. And I'm thrilled about this as Norman for one keeps pinching her toys. And now he doesn't have to."

Gemma Atkinson's dog Norman has been stealing her baby daughter's toys!

On Tuesday, Gemma updated her fans about the first few days of motherhood and how she's coping with a newborn. She said: "Thank you all for your lovely messages. Our daughter is so wonderful. I'm slowly getting to grips with motherhood, learning loads and I'm loving being in this little cocoon with her. I feel extremely lucky to be on this journey with mine and Gorks little human." Gemma also made a joke about her post-pregnancy figure, adding: "PS. didn't think my chebs could get any bigger… I was wrong… she defo ain't going hungry," followed by three crying with laughter emojis and two emojis of watermelons.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their first baby last week

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, meanwhile, opened up his new parenting duties at the Here Come The Boys concert in Norwich – having returned to work just three days after becoming a dad. Speaking to the audience, an over-the-moon Gorka said: "I'm officially Daddy!" As the audience whooped and cheered, Gorka's Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice commented: "You haven't slept at all. That's why you've got so much energy." "I know, can you tell? Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking," laughed Gorka. "I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible." Turning to Giovanni and Kai Widdrington, he said: "And without them, I'd be dying because they've been supporting me every day. So, thank you to these two, you're going to the best uncles to my baby girl. Thank you, I love you."

Gemma and Gorka announced the birth of their daughter over the weekend. The pair admitted that it had the labour had given them a "fright" at times, and they couldn't thank the doctors and nurses enough for all their care and support. The couple – who met when Gemma took part in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing – are yet to announce their baby's name or show a photo of her, but will no doubt be doing so very soon.

