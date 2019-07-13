Stacey Solomon reveals adorable relationship between son Leighton and baby Rex This is too cute!

Stacey Solomon is adjusting well to life as a new mother, especially since she has an adorable helping hand from her middle son, Leighton. The Loose Women panellist revealed the special bond the seven-year-old has already formed with his baby brother Rex, who was born in May, in a sweet Instagram post, in which she paid a special tribute to her "baby boy".

Sharing an adorable image of Leighton carrying Rex in a baby carrier, Stacey gushed; "Rex you have no idea how much your brother loves you. I definitely worried about Leighton feeling pushed out when I got pregnant with Rex. He's been the baby of the family for so long and he's thoroughly enjoyed it. Turns out I had absolutely nothing to worry about! He's taken the role of big brother in his stride and it actually hurts my heart (in a nice way)!"

How cute is this?

Revealing Leighton insisted on accompanying her and Rex to a special photoshoot so he could keep a watchful eye over his younger sibling, Stacey added: "Today I had to go into town to finish a special project I am involved in for one of my favourite charities and a person very close to my heart. Leighton decided he wanted to come with and help me look after Rex because at the moment I can't be apart from him. And oh my goodness baby boy (you'll always be my baby, even when it gets really embarrassing) I couldn't have had better help. I love you to the moon and back and I know how lucky I am to have you."

Stacey shares Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey's followers were quick to praise her, with many agreeing that Leighton's relationship with Rex isn't surprising considering the "role model" they have for a mum. One fan said: "Your boys are so awesome cos they had a wonderful role model babe." Another added: "He was so amazing and an absolute credit to you. Made my heart burst!!!!" While a third said: "Please be proud of yourself and not just your boys. You are doing amazing. Please know that."

