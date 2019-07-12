Stacey Solomon reveals cute update on baby Rex after revealing anxiety battle The Loose Women star welcomed her third son in May

Stacey Solomon looked every inch the doting mother as she enjoyed some "tummy time" with her newborn son Rex. Sharing a gorgeous photo with her baby son, the Loose Women panellist revealed that everything feels normal now, just days after she revealed her battle with anxiety. "I forgot about all of the exciting things they do when they start spending more time awake," she wrote in the caption. "We played today for a good hour in between feeds and he’s even starting to try and lift up his head when he’s on my tummy!"

"Aw it's all starting to feel real now," she added. "His little personality is coming through and I'm here for it." Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed little Rex, their first child together, in May. Since then, the doting parents have been keeping their fans up-to-date with regular posts on social media. The former X Factor contestant, 29, recently opened about the ups and downs of pregnancy and motherhood, admitting she has been battling anxiety.

She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she was trying to "keep her mind busy". The TV star said: "Having a super anxious day today so I'm currently counting my leg hairs to stop my mind from wandering. This should keep my mind busy for at least an hour." In another post, Stacey explained how lavender helped with her struggle. "Couldn't keep my mind still today," she shared. "It was wondering off into some strange places. After spending the morning googling every which way to switch my brain off I came to the conclusion that because lavender was mentioned in almost every 'keep calm remedy' that I needed to visit a lavender farm."

Stacey and Joe welcomed little Rex in May

"I don’t know what I thought would happen," she added. "Maybe I'd roll around in it and breath it in so deeply that my thoughts slept for a while. The lavender didn't get rid of my anxiety but it was beautiful and for the hour I spent picking it I definitely thought less about anything scary and more about how to cut the right bits and survive the killer bees." Feeling rather relived, she continued: "It got us all out of the house, it was breathtakingly beautiful and it took me away, even if just for a couple of hours, from the dread. If anyone reading this feels the same, getting out and occupying your mind might help, it does with me sometimes."

