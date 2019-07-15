Stacey Solomon reunites with all the Loose Women stars to introduce them to baby Rex Rex is one very loved baby!

Stacey Solomon took her baby son Rex on his best outing yet on Monday afternoon, as the pair went to meet all of her Loose Women co-stars. The former X Factor finalist had already introduced her son to Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, but this time the newborn got to meet the entire gang! Photos on Instagram showed Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and Coleen Nolan taking it in turns to cuddle Rex, while Janet Street-Porter can be seen in the background of the picture. Nadia and Jane also went along to meet Rex again, and they too couldn't resist a hold. Not only did Stacey get to catch up with her friends, but she got to eat some dinner while it was still warm too.

Stacey Solomon introduced her Loose Women co-stars to baby Rex on Monday

Jane shared a series of photos from the afternoon on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "The gorgeous Rex Solomon-Swash meeting all his @loosewomen aunties in one go! And he didn’t bat an eyelid at being passed around, bless him! What’s more, mum @staceysolomon got to eat some food that was actually hot! We might not hand him back..." Fans adored seeing all the Loose Women stars doting over Rex, and were quick to comment on the picture. One wrote: "I love how you're all real friends," while another added: "What beautiful photos. That's one very lucky little boy having all you wonderful ladies as aunties."

Rex is Stacey's youngest son - pictured with his mum and big brother Leighton

Coleen had mentioned Rex earlier on in the show on Monday, after the programme cut to an advert featuring his dad Joe Swash, who was promoting a Disney cruise ship as part of a competition. In the video – which was made a few weeks ago when Joe was on the cruise ship - Coleen joked that Joe still hadn't come home. "He's been on that cruise for ages, Rex will be in college when he's back at this rate," she said.

Rex surprised Stacey and Joe after he arrived two weeks early on 23 May. Joe had the Loose Women panel in fits of laughter as he described how Stacey gave birth. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

Both Stacey and Joe have spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together. There is no doubt that he is doted on by his parents and older siblings. Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

