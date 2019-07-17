Beyoncé gives rare interview about being mum to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir The Lemonade singer is mum to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé is a doting mum-of-three, and while she is a world-renowned star, she is known for being fiercely private when it comes to her family life. But this week, the Lemonade singer gave a rare televised interview on Good Morning America, where she spoke to Robin Roberts about her new film, The Lion King, in which she voices the character Nala. During their chat, the Homecoming star also premiered the video for her new single, Spirit, which was created for the film, and revealed how being part of the Disney film was particularly special for her because she is a mum. "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids," she said.

The singer added: "I am still a bit in shock that I'm a part of this film, because I grew up loving the The Lion King. It's so much nostalgia for me, and it's the first Disney movie that brought me to tears." Beyoncé's oldest child Blue Ivy accompanied her mum to the world premiere of the film earlier in the month, and posed for photos with her on the red carpet. Blue is becoming a star in her own right, and even has a cameo appearance in her mum's Spirit music video.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned heads on the red carpet at the European premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, and even spent time chatting to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of the screening. The topic quickly turned to parenthood during their conversation, with the Hollywood couple asking the new parents about their baby son Archie. Jay-Z then gave them some advice about raising children, telling them: "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself."

While Blue Ivy has joined her famous parents at numerous red carpet events and awards shows, their twins are yet to make a public debut - although they have been seen a number of times in photos on social media. Beyoncé reflected on becoming a mother to three children in September in a poignant social media post, revealing that her life is complete. She said: "At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released an album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life."

