Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy twins with her famous mum during day out

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is a mini style icon! The eight-year-old was recently pictured on a day out with her mum in New York, during a visit to Mood Fabrics, in photos published on Page Six. The little girl looked adorable in a miniature version of Beyoncé's purple and orange Adidas X Ivy Park tracksuit. What's more, the Crazy in Love singer wore the same outfit, which she teamed with a pair of sunglasses. The sold-out collection has gone down a hit with many of Beyoncé's famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Baldwin, who have all taken photos of themselves wearing pieces from it on social media.

Watch Beyonce and Jay-Z's love story

Blue Ivy was pictured shopping in New York with her mum wearing a Adidas X Ivy Park tracksuit

Blue Ivy may only be eight, but the little girl is already a fashion icon – and even has her own stylist! Whenever the little girl makes a public appearance with her famous parents, Manuel A. Mendez creates the perfect age-appropriate look for Blue to go out in. Most recently, Manuel worked his magic when the Carters went to watch the Super Bowl, and dressed Blue in a Molo leather jacket, which was teamed with a red custom-made tulle top, and a pair of studded Balmain boots. Manuel has been employed by Beyoncé's company since 2009, and prior to working with Blue, he was one of Beyoncé's personal assistants. He has a close relationship with the little girl, and paid tribute to her on her birthday in January. He took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the eight-year-old, which had been taken during a Christmas photoshoot, and wrote: "Seeing you grow has been like watching the Blue skies pass by, so beautiful – Manuel A. Mendez. Happy 8th birthday. I love you."

MORE: Is this where Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking their children for halfterm?

Beyonce's collaboration with Adidas has gone down a treat with her famous friends and fans

Blue is certainly growing up quickly, and was last pictured on New Year's Eve at a party she attended with her famous mum and US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who shared photos of the trio from the night on Instagram. In the pictures, the little girl looked incredibly grown up dressed in a sparkly black dress, and had her hair straightened for the special occasion. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Blue Ivy is growing up so fast," while another added: "Look at Blue, she's a mini Bey!" A third added: "Blue is literally the perfect mix of both her parents."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan looks identical to famous mum in new photo

As well as Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to twins Rumi and Carter, two. While the youngest members of the Carter family haven't made any public appearances with their parents yet, on New Year's Day Beyoncé shared a series of family photos that had been taken in 2019. These included several snapshots of the twins taken on holiday and at their second birthday party.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.