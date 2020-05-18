Beyoncé rarely comments on her family life, but it's obvious to all her fans just how much she adores being a mum. And recently, the Lemonade singer revealed her great goal as a mum – and it's so sweet! The XO hitmaker wrote in a heartfelt message to her mum, Tina Knowles, on Mother's Day, which included the line: "My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel." Beyoncé shares eight-year-old Blue Ivy and two-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, with husband Jay-Z, and they are currently isolating at their home in Los Angeles.

While Rumi and Sir are still very young, Blue has accompanied her parents to red carpet events over the past few years, and is already showing signs of being a star in the making. Last week, the little girl's stylist, Manuel M. Mendez, shared footage of her dancing at home to her parents' song, Mood 4 Eva, from The Lion King, which they had collaborated along with Donald Glover. In the footage, the little girl showcased her moves, dressed in a pastel pink dress and wearing her hair down in braids.

The Lemonade singer with daughter Blue Ivy and mum Tina Knowles

In February, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify after featuring in her mum's song, Brown Skin Girl, taken from her album The Lion King: The Gift, in which the little girl is credited as a lyricist. The eight-year-old has also appeared on the singer's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family. She even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

In a rare television interview in 2018 on Good Morning America, Beyoncé opened up about her family life. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

