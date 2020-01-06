Beyoncé's twins Sir and Rumi are adorable in newly released photo at their party

Beyoncé's twins have been kept out of the spotlight for the majority of their young lives, but the Lemonade singer recently shared a photo on Instagram from Sir and Rumi's second birthday party which had been taken back in June – and it was adorable! The twins were dressed up in their celebration outfits, with Rumi looking stylish in a blue dress and matching hair ribbons, while Sir looked smart in white shorts and blue braces. Rumi was beaming at the camera as the pair sat on the steps in front of a colourful sign spelling out their age, while Sir appeared to be shying away from the camera, with his hand shielding his face. Beyoncé and Jay-Z made sure to pull out all the stops for their children's special day too, and had decorated the garden with balloons and cut out animal figures.

Beyoncé's twins looked adorable at their second birthday party in June

While Sir and Rumi are yet to make their public debut, their older sister Blue Ivy has appeared at several high-profile events with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. Most recently, Blue was photographed posing with her famous mum and Megan Thee Stallion at a New Year's Eve party, looking incredibly grown up with straight hair. After pictures from the night were posted on social media, many fans were quick to observe just how much Blue looked like Beyoncé, describing her as a "mini Bey."

The Lemonade singer took daughter Blue Ivy to a New Year's Eve party with her famous friends

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z don't have to worry about any sibling rivalry between Blue and the twins either. People previously reported that Blue "takes her job as a big sister very seriously and helps out a lot," and that she is an "amazing big sister." Grandmother Tina also spoke about Blue to Entertainment Daily shortly after the twins' arrival: "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot," she said.

