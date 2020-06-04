Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles has given an incredible insight into her daughter's early years in a powerful new post on Instagram, revealing that the singer and her sister Solange would feed the homeless after church each week. On Thursday, the mother-of-two shared a video of Pastors Rudy Rasmus, who together with his wife Juanita, has been feeding the homeless community in Houston, Texas, for over 29 years, in an organisation called Bread of Life. Alongside the footage, Tina wrote: "Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus have been Guardian Angels to our communities and the homeless, In our hometown Houston Texas for 29 years. Beyoncé and Solange were 9 and 4 years old and were feeding the homeless after church with turkeys and can goods cooked by the ladies in the church!"

Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles revealed the star used to feed the homeless as a child

Tina continued: "They were purchased by the few Members of the church every Sunday. Boy has St. Johns come a long way! My kids learned about serving others as kids partly because of St Johns. It is still a wonderful place of worship. Services are online and YouTube on TV every Sunday." Fans were quick to comment on the uplifting post, with one writing: "This is wonderful," while another wrote: "We need our guardian angels. They lift us up when we are at our lowest. Thank you."

Beyoncé with her mum Tina and sister Solange

Beyoncé and Tina have both been sharing a number of posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the devastating death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. The award-winning singer shared an emotional video of herself speaking about justice on Instagram, where she said: "We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of colour; if you're white, black, brown or anything in-between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killing of human beings, no more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He's our family because he's a fellow American."

MORE: Meghan Markle shares powerful message in support of Black Lives Matter movement

The Lemonade singer with Tina and daughter Blue Ivy

READ: Friends star David Schwimmer reveals important message he's teaching daughter Cleo

The star's husband Jay-Z, meanwhile, released a powerful statement calling for justice for George Floyd over the weekend. After a phone conversation with Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz, the rapper wrote on Roc Nation: "Earlier today, Governor Waltz mentioned having a human conversation with me – a dad and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have. I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain. And look at yourselves."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.