Beyoncé's twins make first TV appearance with sister Blue Ivy

Beyoncé has the cutest children! And while fans are used to seeing Blue Ivy arrive at red carpet events with her famous parents, twins Rumi and Sir have been kept out of the limelight - until now! The adorable two-year-olds made their debut TV appearance in their mum's new documentary film, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, which aired on Monday. The Crazy in Love singer is seen in the footage doting on her children with husband Jay-Z while talking about The Lion King soundtrack, Africa, during their family holiday. In other scenes the famous parents are reading their children a story, and getting them ready for bed while on a private plane.

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir are so cute!

In the video, Beyoncé says: "When you're a mother there is a love you experience with your kids that is deeper than anything you can imagine. Rumi and Sir are seen later in the documentary while in their car seats. Rumi looked adorable wearing a patterned shirt and red bows, while Sir looked cool in a white T-shirt.

Beyoncé with her oldest daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's children are everything to her and Blue even featured in her music video for her new single Spirit. The twins, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z recently explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home." Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z prefer to keep their family life private, the Lemonade singer recently opened up about motherhood in a rare televised interview on Good Morning America. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

Fans are convinced that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be welcoming another child in the near future. The pregnancy rumours started in the summer as many people believed that the singer was dropping clues following the release of Spirit. In August, the star shared a series of photos of herself where she was wearing a purple and white checked dress. In the comments section, followers believed that the patterned ensemble was a deliberate choice. "Patterns like that camouflage very well. She looks very pregnant," one wrote, while another guessed: "Omg! Pregnant?" A third questioned: "Is that a baby bump?" One of Beyoncé's fans even went as far as writing all the clues that they believe she has dropped about a possible pregnancy. "We've been saying she is pregnant – she's been dropping clues the entire album. Purple is royalty, Simba (King) (son) – the lions curled up like a fetus. There's so much more but remember we said it!"However, some of the star's fans weren't as convinced and believed that everyone was just speculating. "Why can't she just wear purple?" one wrote.

