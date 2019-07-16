Stacey Solomon cries as she reveals baby Rex has already reached a new milestone Time is going so fast

Stacey Solomon has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions since welcoming her baby boy Rex with partner Joe Swash in May. And on Tuesday, the straight-talking star revealed she burst into tears when her youngest child reached a new milestone. Sharing a video of herself and her seven-week-old son, Stacey admitted that her little bundle of joy is growing up fast.

"So Rexy Roo has grown out of all of his tiny baby clothes and some of his newborn clothes," said Stacey as she cradled her baby boy in her arms. "And I wondered if any of you guys know of any good charities or places to send baby clothes to newborns, small sizes, people that really need them." She added: "Hopefully I'll be able to find some good suggestions as to where to send Rex's clothes. It's been emotional sorting through them – I may have cried!"

This week, Stacey, 29, received a very special visit from her celebrity friends – the Loose Women gang. Photos on Instagram showed Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and Coleen Nolan taking it in turns to cuddle Rex, while Janet Street-Porter can also be seen in the background of one picture. Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore also went along to meet Rex again, and they too couldn't resist a hold.

"The gorgeous Rex Solomon-Swash meeting all his @loosewomen aunties in one go! And he didn't bat an eyelid at being passed around, bless him! What’s more, mum @staceysolomon got to eat some food that was actually hot! We might not hand him back..." Jane wrote on Instagram.

Rex surprised Stacey and Joe when he arrived two weeks early on 23 May. Joe had the Loose Women panel in fits of laughter as he described Stacey's very dramatic birth. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

