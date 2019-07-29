Christina Milian announces EXCITING baby news with the most adorable pic Congratulations are in order!

Christina Milian has made us all swoon with excitement after revealing she will become a mum for the second time!

The 37-year-old AM to PM singer took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, sharing the most adorable snap of herself, boyfriend Matt Pokora and a scan of their unborn baby with her 5.1 million Instagram followers. The happy photo shows Christina beaming at the camera as Matt holds an ultrasound image in front of her pregnant tummy. In a caption alongside the post, the singer and actress wrote: "New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora (love heart emoji)!"

Celebrity pals were quick to share their congratulations for the parents-to-be, with Leona Lewis, who married on Saturday, commenting: "Ahhhhh congratulations," and Brian Friedman writing "Congratulations xx". Step-Up star Jenna Dewan also expressed her total surprise at the news, commenting on the post: "Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaattttttttttt?!?!!! Ahhhhhhhh congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!" While singer Cassie wrote: "Omg! Congratulations babe!!!!!!"

MORE BABY NEWS: Deliciously Ella welcomes her first baby - find out name and gender

Christina's beau and French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora also shared a similar photo on his Instagram account, writing: "La relève est en route!" before translating the phrase in English: "Legacy on the way #happyman".

The loved-up pair have been dating since 2017. While this will be their first child together, Christina is already a mum-of-one to daughter Violet, nine, who she shares with her ex-husband Terius Youngdell Nash, aka The Dream. In May, Christina told HollywoodLife she would love to have another child. She said: "I do have the desire to have more children in the future. Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future."