Neev Spencer reveals the gender of her second baby How exciting!

TV and radio presenter and charity campaigner Neev Spencer has revealed exciting news. At her baby shower at the weekend, Neev who has met up with royal mums, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, through her work on mental health, announced she is expecting a baby girl in July with her advertising designer husband Chan, a sister for Genevieve who turns three next month.

“It was a shower made of dreams,” says Neev who cut the cake made for her by Maya Dahlia to reveal pink sponge as they were showered by confetti when Chan joined them to pop the huge balloon. She was joined by friends and family at Maggie & Rose, a children’s club and nursery in Chiswick, where guests enjoyed an afternoon themed ‘a magical garden of paradise’ by event planner Anisha Vasani Creates including drinks on the roof garden, a double decker bus for the children to play, and a bubble disco.

Neev alongside her advertising designer husband Chan

“It was quite honestly the most magical day. The excitement in the room was incredible. 3..2...1 and a huge confetti balloon exploded over myself, there were so many tears in the room and such joy,” says Neev who wore a gown from Tiffany Rose, matching Genevieve’s peach dress by Rachel Riley UK, as they posed in front of a magnificent flower wall by Blossoms In Bloom.

Creative Planner and Stylist, Anisha Versani Creates organised the event

Neev is a huge admirer of Kate and Meghan. Of meeting Kate at Kensington Palace, Neev told HELLO!, “She’s so lovely and genuine. She was talking about motherhood, how she had mixed emotions and didn’t know how to feel – and how much pressure we put on ourselves and how you can never prepare yourself to be a mum.”

