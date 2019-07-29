Gemma Atkinson nervous as she hits major milestone with baby Mia It sounded like it all went well though!

Gemma Atkinson has been documenting her baby daughter Mia's first few weeks since her arrival at the beginning of July, and on Monday the newborn was taken out in the car for her first ever outing. Admitting she was nervous, Gemma shared a short video on Instagram Stories while she was in the back of the car with Mia in her car seat next to her. "Mia's first official outing for a little ten minute stroll. I'm not nervous at all," she wrote. On their way home from their walk, Gemma shared another update, writing: "Only did ten minutes, but we did it!"

Gemma Atkinson hit a new milestone with baby Mia on Monday

Following her outing with Mia, Gemma then shared a lengthy Instagram post about how hitting a new milestone had really made a difference to her as a first-time mum. She also added that Mia's grandparents had come along to help push her pram as her scar still hurt. She wrote: "First official walk done! We only managed 10 mins and the pram had to be pushed by Nana & Granddad for most of it as my scar started to ache a little (it took about 15 mins and a watch of a YouTube video to get it in the car). It felt nice to get out though in the fresh air. Mia slept the whole time so clearly, she wasn’t as excited as me, but little milestones make such a difference to me being a first-time mum. Can't wait to get stronger and take Norm & Ollie out with us too. We missed you, Papa."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson pays touching tribute to Gorka Marquez after major milestone

Gemma and Gorka became first-time parents at the beginning of July

Sweetly Gorka Marquez was one of the first to comment on Gemma's photo, telling her: "I miss you!" The pro dancer is currently in London training for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. It's been an extremely busy time for the star, who completed his Here Come the Boys tour with best friends Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice on Sunday night, but rather than being able to go home to Gemma and Mia, he has had to head straight to the first day of Strictly rehearsals.

READ: Coleen Nolan is unrecognisable after Love Island makeover

While Gorka is rushed off his feet, he has been making sure to spend as much time as possible with Gemma and Mia. His doting girlfriend even jumped to his defense on Monday evening after one of her followers questioned why Gorka had been choosing to work so much rather than spending quality time with his newborn. She wrote in a lengthy post that Gorka had been "running himself to near exhaustion to drive home whenever he can whilst also honouring his contractual agreements and earning for his daughter." She added that this made her: "extremely proud," and that Gorka was "an amazing dad."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.