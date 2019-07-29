Gemma Atkinson pays touching tribute to Gorka Marquez following big milestone Well done, Gorka!

She has been brimming with praise for boyfriend Gorka Marquez's doting parenting skills ever since they welcomed their newborn baby girl, Mia, earlier this month. Now, mum-of-one Gemma Atkinson has shown she is just as proud of her beau's working talents after he reached the latest milestone in his busy career.

Gemma shared her pride for the ballroom star on Twitter, congratulating Gorka and fellow Here Come The Boys stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Giovanni Pernice following the final show of their tour on Sunday night. Alongside a photo of Gorka dancing, the proud mum wrote: "Congratulations @HeresTheBoys Fabulous show!"

Gorka has finished his Here Come The Boys tour

She also showed her excitement for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, adding: "On to the next one now. @bbcstrictly Can't wait to watch." On top of Gorka's photo, which she had included in her Instagram Story, the star wrote: "That's the tour finished! So proud. On to his Strictly rehearsals today."

MORE: Strictly pro dancers head to rehearsals - see the first photos!

Despite wowing fans throughout his busy touring schedule, Gorka has had little time to rest. He began rehearsals for the latest Strictly Come Dancing series on Monday, meaning he won't be going home to Gemma and baby Mia just yet.

The couple welcomed baby Mia on 4 July

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Gorka thanked fans for their ongoing support. The Spanish star said: "THANK YOU!!! Time for one last show before we finish this incredible experience. This tour has taken me up and down the country with two of my best mates doing what we love!! What a hard job eh?"

MORE: Robbie Williams' daughters bonding on holiday is the cutest photo

The pro dancer had been forced to miss one show when Gemma went into labour. He concluded his post by adding: "Tomorrow we start Strictly Pro rehearsals 2019, hope you all enjoy the series."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.