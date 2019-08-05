Stacey Solomon reveals she's 'delirious' after sleepless night with baby Rex The Loose Women star shares little Rex with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her progress since welcoming her youngest son Rex into the world. And on Monday morning, the Loose Women panellist revealed she was feeling "delirious" after experiencing a sleepless night with her little one. Sharing a video of herself with Rex in her arms, she sang: "He didn't sleep all night because he slept in the car on a six-hour drive home from York and now I'm delirious."

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is feeling delirious

Little Rex is Stacey's third child. Both Stacey and partner Joe Swash have spoken out about how the little boy has connected their two families together; Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven. Over the weekend, the couple helped celebrate her younger brother Matthew's engagement. The doting mum-of-three shared a sweet photo of the pair with baby Rex at the party, and wrote: "So excited Joe made it up to my brother's engagement last night! It meant I could eat with two hands!"

Stacey, 29, is extremely close to her family, and as well as Matthew, she also has an older sister called Jemma. Although their parents are divorced, the former couple remain on good terms. Last month, they surprised Stacey during her family holiday with Joe and her children in the Forest of Dean.

Meanwhile, the celebrations come shortly after Stacey revealed she is not ready to leave her home without Rex just yet. So in order to make date night happen, Stacey and Joe opted for a low-key evening in their back garden, complete with a blazing fire pit and fairy lights. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the TV star explained: "Ready for date night with @realjoeswashy. Still not ready to leave the house without Rex so garden date it is."

