Stacey Solomon admits she no longer feels like 'boring mummy' after revealing anxiety battle You go, Stacey!

Stacey Solomon has admitted she no longer feels like a "boring mummy" after an impressive day of multitasking with her boys. The Loose Women panellist was extremely proud of herself after she managed to shave her legs whilst helping her son Leighton with his reading on Thursday. It was only one day ago that Stacey admitted she had "gut-wrenching mum guilt" after baby Rex's arrival, but what a difference a day makes as Stacey revealed she felt "much better" after a fun-filled day with her three sons.

Sharing an image on Instagram of her half-shaved leg, Stacey revealed she felt like "Supermum", captioning the photo: "Multitasking! Feeling very pleased with myself for managing to shave my legs and help Leighton with his reading. Feeling much better today! Had more energy and felt so good to get out and do something fun with the boys earlier, I’ve been such a boring mummy for the past couple of months! I haven’t managed to make dinner or do housework, in fact nothing else has been done but I’m still feeling like a Supermum. Maybe I’m finally starting to get the hang of being a mum of three. Wow that feels weird to say! Hi I’m Stacey and I’m a mum of three."

'Supermum' Stacey

Stacey's happy post came after she admitted that she experienced a bad case of 'mum guilt' this week. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie with baby Rex and wrote: "I feel like I shouldn't really have these feelings because I'm nearly 8 weeks in and I am so incredibly lucky to have amazing children, a wonderful partner, loving, caring, & supportive family and I'm almost a bit embarrassed to say... That truth be told, I'm having a bit of a gut wrenching day. One of those days that physically hurts your tummy."

MORE: Stacey Solomon gives her home a makeover for baby Rex – and it looks amazing!

Stacey and her three boys

Stacey continued: "I have absolutely no idea why. Mum guilt has kicked in full swing. Nothing in particular triggers the feeling. It's just there. Tried to keep busy and organise the hell out of the house which has helped for short moments (but also felt guilty about it). So making a conscious effort to try to accept it and let the feelings come and go."

MORE: Princess Beatrice's weight loss secret revealed

Stacey suffered from 'mum guilt' this week

Alongside the gorgeous snap of baby Rex smiling, she added: "I found this picture from a few days ago when I caught a rare snap of us both smiling at the same time (and when I'd miraculously found the energy to have fun with my makeup drawer). I've been looking at it all day to remind myself that these feelings WILL pass and every day will be different."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.