Stacey Solomon reveals she's not ready to leave the house without baby Rex They still made date night happen!

Although it's coming up to three months since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their baby son together, the Loose Women panellist has revealed she is not ready to leave her home without little Rex just yet. So in order to make date night happen, Stacey and Joe opted for a low-key evening in their back garden, complete with a blazing fire pit and fairy lights. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, the mum-of-three explained: "Ready for date night with @realjoeswashy. Still not ready to leave the house without Rex so garden date it is."

Stacey Solomon enjoyed a date night with Joe Swash at home

Throughout the evening, the couple kept fans updated on the progress of their date, which involved ruined chocolate and a makeshift stand to take pictures automatically. At the end, Stacey posted a cute snap of all three, and wrote: "Best date night ever! Love you @realjoeswashy." Their night together comes shortly after they returned from their first holiday with Rex. Even though the family had a technology ban, Stacey took photos with her polaroid camera on the trip to the Forest of Dean, and shared some of them on Instagram.

They were even joined by baby Rex

Stacey, 29, also revealed that the trip had been made even more special because they got to go and visit her grandmother, who lives there. Former EastEnders actor Joe had also arranged for all of Stacey's family to come out to join them, along with her favourite chef, Theo Michaels, who cooked them all dinner as a lovely push present. "So this actually makes me cry… For my birthing present, Joe organised for my family to come and join us in the woods and arranged for my favourite chef @theocooks (whose recipe book I live by) to come and cook for us as a surprise," explained Stacey.

"My daddy took this picture… and the next ones," she added. "I moaned at him every time because of our TECH BAN, but I'm so glad he ignored me. Because I have one Polaroid of this night and it was soooo special, I am glad to have some backups to look back on and remember. Love you Joe Joe. Still crying."

