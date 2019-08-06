Alex Jones reveals negative experience to breastfeeding son Kit on the bus Poor Alex!

Alex Jones has revealed that her latest breastfeeding experience in public wasn't a pleasant one. The One Show host took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture of herself on a bus, looking rather miffed whilst feeding her newborn baby, Kit, during the journey. "Feeding Kit on the bus and surprised at how many weird looks I'm getting," she said. "Surely, we've moved on from this by now…"

Alex, who also shares two-year-old son Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson, welcomed her second boy in May. While she enjoys her time off-screen, the doting mum-of-two has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her progress. She recently returned back home with her family after their coastal escape in Dorset. But last month, Alex managed to hit a new milestone after she enjoyed her first night out since Kit's birth. The TV presenter stepped out for a glitzy evening at the John Paul Gaultier Freak Show play, and even got to meet the iconic fashion designer. Telling her fans that she had stayed out until 10.30pm, Alex admitted that by that time she was desperate to see her baby.

"First night out since having Kit last night and what a night it was," she wrote. "Thank you to the cast of @jpgfashionfreakshow for putting on such an incredible show and of course to the man who loves a stripe nearly as much as I do #jeanpaulgaultier." She added: "He was really down to earth and chatted for ages about how he originally designed his trademark cone corset for his teddy bear when he was just nine years old! Back home by 10.30PM due to impending exploding boobs and desperate for a cuddle but nice to have a few hours of glamour!"

Ahead of little Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

