Alex Jones shares first family photo – but it doesn't go to plan This is hilarious!

The One Show host Alex Jones has been sharing the sweetest photos and videos of her newborn son Kit. But over the weekend, the presenter delighted fans by uploading the first complete family photo with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two boys. The foursome were pictured at a country fair; while Alex, who carried baby Kit, and her husband Charlie beamed at the camera, their two-year-old son Teddy had other ideas!

The toddler was pictured in his pram, holding a toy and dramatically clutching his hand to his face. "Ted having a moment," Alex wrote on Instagram Stories.

Alex posted the hilarious photo on Instagram

The TV star welcomed her second child in May. Alex posted a heartwarming message to announce her son's birth, writing: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

The family enjoyed a day out at a country fair

Alex has been documenting the first few months of being a mother-of-two on social media, and has been open and honest about the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives. She's touched on everything from toddler tantrums to sleepless nights, recently revealing that her little boy Teddy is suffering with eczema.

The star wrote on Instagram Stories: "Can anyone recommend a good sunscreen for a child with very sensitive skin? Tried a few and they're causing his eczema to flare up. Ideally I would like to use it on a tiny baby too? Suggestions most appreciated."

