Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, 8, follows in famous dad's footsteps This is so cute!

Jamie Oliver appears to have a budding chef on his hands after his eight-year-old son Buddy showed off his impressive culinary skills. Jamie's eldest son joined his dad at work for the day and cooked up a tasty-looking pasta dish that looked almost identical to his famous dad's efforts. Sharing some sweet images on Instagram of Buddy cooking up a storm, Jamie proudly said: "I've got my top helper Buddy on chef duty with me at HQ today and we did a LIVE cook up on Facebook this morning cooking up my sunshine fusilli pasta from my brand new book #JamiesVeg! Check out the results both were delicious, the only difference being I used yellow peppers & Buddy used red peppers."

Buddy looks confident in the kitchen

Jamie's fans were very impressed with Buddy's skills, with one commenting: "Love this so much. Bless him! Bet he loves a day at work with Dad! Happy days." Another added: "Buddy bear is rocking the kitchen like pops," and a third added: "This was so #adorable!! Impressive #knifeskills Buddy! I’m still way too scared for that technique, also I’m clumsy. Unbelievable he's only eight, so cute how much concentration and seriousness he put into his work and pro clothing."

Looks yummy!

MORE: Jamie Oliver emotional as he opens up about devastating few years

Jamie shares Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, ten-year-old Petal, Buddy and three-year-old River with wife Jools. He recently admitted to finding it tough when it comes to raising his teenagers. Talking to You magazine, the celebrity chef said: "They should have something like The Priory for parents of teenagers. It's really tough, isn't it? I'm not sure how good my teenage parenting has been. I think I'm still on a six or seven out of ten from my girls. Which I'm fine with. I know I was a good nine or even ten [when they were] younger, I mean, what does a nine look like as a parent of teenagers? Does that mean you go clubbing with them?"

Father and son day

MORE: Prince George ate his first ant at Kate Middleton's regatta

The Naked Chef star also revealed that out of him and Jools, he's the one that disciplines his brood. "I just expect certain behaviour, really. And I don't care if I'm liked," he said. One of the things that Jamie admits to being strict about is screen time – something many parents can relate to. "These screens! It's 24/7.. And this idea that their phone is theirs. I like to just re-state that the phone is mine, I pay the bill. Every child seems to think it's a human right to have one."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.