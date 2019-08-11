Stacey Solomon praised for body confidence post following baby Rex's arrival Go Stacey!

Stacey Solomon has been inundated with praise from her followers on social media after the Loose Women star shared a powerful body confidence message on Instagram. The mother-of-three posted a picture of herself wearing a bikini while taking a dip in the sea with baby son Rex during a trip to the beach during their holiday in Spain. Next to the image, she wrote: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn’t be there. Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."

Stacey Solomon was praised for promoting body confidence

Many of Stacey's famous friends were quick to comment on her post, with Nadia Sawalha writing: "I've been channeling this all day on the beach," while Kate Thornton wrote: "Stacey, you are beautiful." YouTube sensation Louise Pentland added: "You are beautiful." Fans were also full of praise for the TV star, with one writing: "Society needs you Stacey Solomon," while another put: "More women like you please. Inspiration to all women."

MORE: The Queen's view on the present state of politics is revealed

The Loose Women star with her two youngest sons, Rex and Leighton

This isn't the first time that Stacey has encouraged others to feel positive about their bodies. Over time, the star has helped to promote body confidence among others through un-airbrushed pictures of her features including her acne-prone skin and cellulite to prove that she's just like the rest of us, and to highlight that nobody is perfect. Stacey's bikini photo had been taken during a family day out with boyfriend Joe Swash and her three sons, Zachary, ten, seven-year-old Leighton, and baby Rex. The former X Factor contestant revealed after their trip that Rex had surprised her after going into the sea for the first time, as unlike her older two sons who had screamed when they went in, Rex very much enjoyed the experience.

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals new Primark collection has tribute to Rex

Since Rex's arrival, Stacey and Joe have been documenting his first few months on social media. Stacey has been praised for highlighting the negative aspects of parenting a newborn as well as the positives and admitted to struggling from anxiety in the first few weeks. Both Stacey and Joe have spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together, and their little boy is doted on by his older siblings. Along with Leighton and Zachary, Rex also has big brother Harry, 12, who is Joe's son from a previous relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.