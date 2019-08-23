Myleene Klass shares adorable video of her daughters serenading new baby brother Apollo This is so cute!

Myleene Klass has clearly passed down her musical prowess to her two daughters – and they're using their talents in the best way! The new mum- who gave birth to her first son, Apollo, on 1 August – shared an adorable video to her Instagram stories of her girls, Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, using musical instruments to serenade their new baby brother to sleep. In one clip, Hero shows off her trumpet skills as Apollo sleeps soundly in his crib, and in another clip, Ava plays a sweet lullaby on the piano for her little brother who is napping.

How sweet is this?

MORE: Mrs Hinch's newly-renovated master bedroom is SO stunning

Captioning the videos, Myleene joked: "I have NO idea how Apollo sleeps through this....guess he heard it in the womb all day long." She added: "Most serenaded baby ever," alongside a crying with laughter face emoji. The classical pianist revealed in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! that Apollo is named after the son of Zeus, the king of the gods in Greek mythology. "Apollo is the god of music and science – my two passions. We thought it was such a strong name and at 8lbs 5oz, he was a strong, bouncing boy," the 41-year-old Smooth Radio and Classic FM presenter told the magazine.

What a talented family

MORE: The Body Coach Joe Wicks shares a look inside his colourful living room

However, while Apollo may have been a healthy weight, his birth was "complicated". Myleene added: "My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool. We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm. But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end." But once he was born, she says: "Suddenly Apollo was here and you forget everything. My body felt pretty invincible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.