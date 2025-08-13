Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's 6 children they call their 'blessings' - including late son Angel
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has a big brood with his partner of eight years, Georgina Rodriguez

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)© Getty Images for CR7 Play It Coo
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Congratulations are in order for Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, who announced their long-awaited engagement on Monday, after eight years of dating.

Though the 31-year-old is not the biological mother to all of the footballer's adorable children, she considers herself the mother to them all, as her Instagram bio reads: "Mama to six blessings."

Before meeting the Argentine-Spanish model, Ronaldo had three children through surrogacy, but she is the biological mother to their three youngest, including son Angel, who tragically passed away during childbirth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez and their children attend the football© Getty
Georgina took her children to watch their father play football

We occasionally get a glimpse into the newly-engaged couple's family life, such as when Georgina brought a few of the children to watch their father play against Slovenia last year.

During the game, all eyes may have been on Ronaldo, but we couldn't help but notice how adorable the family looked, all sitting together for the occasion.

Read on to meet the newly-engaged pair's six children...

1/8

ronaldo's wife and his oldest son © Instagram

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr

Ronaldo's first child, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010 via a surrogate. Now 15 years old, his dad refers to him as his 'partner in crime,' with the teen following his dad's famous footsteps as a talented footballer.

2/8

ronaldo and all of his children © Instagram

Cristiano Jr and his siblings

The identity of Cristiano's mother is not known, and the footballer has full custody of his firstborn.

Georgina loves Cristiano Jr as one of her own, celebrating his 14th birthday last year by writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my big boy, I love you to the moon and back."

She has been in his life since he was six, and they share a close bond.

3/8

ronaldo's girlfriend and son in a selfie© Instagram

Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo

Ronaldo began dating Georgina in 2016, and in June 2017, the sports icon welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.

4/8

ronaldo's partner and child kissing © Instagram

The identity of the seven-year-old twins' biological mother also remains private, but Georgina is mother to the two little ones.

5/8

ronadlo's girlfriend and daughter© Instagram

Alana Ronaldo

Five months after Eva Maria and Mateo were born, Georgina gave birth to her first biological child, Alana, in November 2017, making her less than half a year younger than her twin siblings.

6/8

woman in a cap holding her baby © Instagram

Bella Esmerelda and baby Ángel

In October 2021, Georgina and Ronaldo shared they were expecting twins, due in April 2022, however, they suffered the devastating loss of their baby boy on the day he and his sister were born.

7/8

two children walking on the beach© Instagram

Devastating loss

In a heartbreaking statement, Ronaldo wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound.

He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

8/8

Ronaldo's children walking on the beach© Instagram

Bella Esmerelda with her siblings

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

One month later they shared that their baby son's twin sister was named Bella Esmerelda.

 

