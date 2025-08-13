Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's 6 children they call their 'blessings' - including late son Angel

Congratulations are in order for Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, who announced their long-awaited engagement on Monday, after eight years of dating.

Though the 31-year-old is not the biological mother to all of the footballer's adorable children, she considers herself the mother to them all, as her Instagram bio reads: "Mama to six blessings."

Before meeting the Argentine-Spanish model, Ronaldo had three children through surrogacy, but she is the biological mother to their three youngest, including son Angel, who tragically passed away during childbirth.

© Getty Georgina took her children to watch their father play football

We occasionally get a glimpse into the newly-engaged couple's family life, such as when Georgina brought a few of the children to watch their father play against Slovenia last year.

During the game, all eyes may have been on Ronaldo, but we couldn't help but notice how adorable the family looked, all sitting together for the occasion.

Read on to meet the newly-engaged pair's six children...

1/ 8 © Instagram Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr Ronaldo's first child, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010 via a surrogate. Now 15 years old, his dad refers to him as his 'partner in crime,' with the teen following his dad's famous footsteps as a talented footballer.



2/ 8 © Instagram Cristiano Jr and his siblings The identity of Cristiano's mother is not known, and the footballer has full custody of his firstborn. Georgina loves Cristiano Jr as one of her own, celebrating his 14th birthday last year by writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my big boy, I love you to the moon and back." She has been in his life since he was six, and they share a close bond.

3/ 8 © Instagram Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo Ronaldo began dating Georgina in 2016, and in June 2017, the sports icon welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.



4/ 8 © Instagram The identity of the seven-year-old twins' biological mother also remains private, but Georgina is mother to the two little ones.



5/ 8 © Instagram Alana Ronaldo Five months after Eva Maria and Mateo were born, Georgina gave birth to her first biological child, Alana, in November 2017, making her less than half a year younger than her twin siblings.



6/ 8 © Instagram Bella Esmerelda and baby Ángel In October 2021, Georgina and Ronaldo shared they were expecting twins, due in April 2022, however, they suffered the devastating loss of their baby boy on the day he and his sister were born.



7/ 8 © Instagram Devastating loss In a heartbreaking statement, Ronaldo wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound. He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.