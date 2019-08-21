Victoria Beckham treats daughter Harper to some luxury pampering on family holiday We need this!

Victoria Beckham looks so healthy and relaxed on her family holiday in Southern Italy – and she's sharing the spoils with her only daughter Harper, eight. The mum-of-four treated her mini-me to a day of pampering on Wednesday, which included some reflexology. In a clip shared to her Instagram stories, VB filmed Harper sat in a chair as a woman went to work massaging her feet – and she looks in her element!

Captioning the image, the fashion designer said: "Mummy and me spa day. Reflexology with mummy today." Another clip sees Victoria pan up and down Harper as she relaxes with her arms behind her head and a huge smile on her face! Captioning it, she added: "Special time with mummy x." Reflexology is an alternative medicine involving the application of pressure to the feet and hands with specific thumb, finger, and hand techniques. Many believe it has the ability to stimulate nerve functions that help your body increase your energy levels, circulation, reduce stress, pain and restore natural balance.

Victoria is currently vacationing in Puglia with husband David and their four children - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight. Last week, Victoria gave her fans some major holiday cocktail inspiration after sharing a series of videos of her daytime tipple while out in Italy. The former Spice Girl was treated to a vodka, Schweppes and watermelon juice cocktail that was prepared from scratch in front of her by a chef, who drilled into the watermelon to drain the juice before working his magic to preparing the alcoholic beverage.

The fashion designer shared the hashtag: "Drink responsibly," and joked: "Not the worst Monday." Victoria and her family have been in Italy since the beginning of August and have been sharing pictures and videos from their time there. They have been enjoying spending quality time together over the summer, and have packed a lot into the school holidays, having flown to Miami in July for a week.

