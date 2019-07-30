Victoria Beckham shares gorgeous new photo with Harper – and pays her an adorable tribute This is so sweet!

It was only one day ago that Victoria Beckham was gushing about how "proud" she is of her only daughter Harper – and now she's paying her another adorable tribute. The fashion designer shared a beautiful new image of herself and her eight-year-old on Instagram on Tuesday. In the snap, Victoria is cracking a rare smile for the camera as she cuddles up to Harper, who looks so much like her mum in a pretty floral sundress. Captioning the snap, VB gushed: "My little girl and bestest friend. Kisses xx mummy loves u so much xx."

Harper is a regular feature on Victoria's social media, with the former Spice Girl often heaping public praise on her youngest child. On Monday, the mum-of-four was thrilled that Harper appears to be following in her footsteps as she was caught engrossed in a copy of fashion bible Vogue. Sharing the clip on Instagram Stories over the weekend, Victoria couldn't have been prouder! In the caption, she simply wrote: "Proud" accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis.

Like mother, like daughter

Harper is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry and is a regular on the FROW during fashion week when Victoria's collections are showcased. The little girl went to her first show at just four years old and often sits next to American Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Harper is certainly following in Victoria's footsteps

While Harper is very into her fashion, she has also shown a talent for singing too. The little girl was captured on camera singing in the car to Beyoncé's hit song Love On Top, along with Victoria and brother Romeo – who joined in after some persuasion from his sister. Luckily for David, Harper has also shown a keen interest in football and even goes to weekend classes during term time. Her skills were highlighted by her doting dad last week, when she was filmed tackling Romeo during a game - much to the delight of David!

