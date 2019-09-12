Victoria Beckham shares glimpse inside London home So stylish

Victoria Beckham is getting ready to showcase her Spring Summer collection at London Fashion Week and on Thursday the fashion designer shared a glimpse into her family home as she got to work. On Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four posted a photo of her healthy breakfast which was laid out on the table in her kitchen. "Happy early breakfast. Starting my VBSS20 prep today," she wrote. In the footage, many stylish features in the Beckhams' family home are visible. Her black and white checked table matches the floor in the hallway and had been decorated with a vase of roses. French doors are also visible, as is their sprawling garden. The Beckhams moved into their south west London home in 2016 after spending an estimated £8million on renovation work.

Victoria Beckham shared a new photo from inside her London home

It's all go for Victoria at the moment. Not only is she getting ready for fashion week, but she's also preparing to launch her own beauty brand. On Tuesday evening the former Spice Girl set up an Instagram account for her new endevour, which already has 37,000 followers. The collection will launch on 14 September and promises to be affordable at an accesible luxury price-point, cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones. Victoria first announced that she would be launching her first beauty brand back in February. The fashion designer revealed the news on Instagram, telling her followers: "I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty! Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!! Subscribe at the link in bio for exclusive news and updates. #VBBeauty x Kisses".

The table matches the Beckhams' hallway tiles

This has been something that Victoria has been working on behind-the-scenes for many months. During a Facebook Live back in March last year, the star announced: "I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skincare creams, and a perfume. As a woman, I want to make the things I need in my life, the things that are missing."

