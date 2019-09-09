Mrs Hinch praises Stacey Solomon after she comforts her in the sweetest way Women supporting women

Mrs Hinch has praised Stacey Solomon after she reached out to offer her some support and comfort during a difficult time. The Instagram cleaning sensation poured her heart out on social media, admitting she had been silently struggling to live her life in the public eye as a new mum. She then revealed that the Loose Women star had privately contacted her to ask how she was coping, which came as a huge relief.

Sharing a gorgeous black and white snap on Instagram, Mrs Hinch revealed that Stacey brought her baby boy Rex over to her house on Monday afternoon to meet her two-month-old son Ronnie. Captioning the image of the foursome snuggled up on the sofa, Mrs Hinch said: "When women support other women amazing things happen… I’ll be honest guys, having fallen into the public eye somehow & becoming a new mum , I’ve done my absolute best but it's been hard . Now I know I am SO lucky and so blessed to have my Instagram platform & my Hinchers, but Instagram & 'fame' really does have its low points."

What a gorgeous photo

The 29-year-old went on to say that she has found it difficult having "my family and my baby pulled apart" by internet trolls, and has even struggled to leave her own home. She continued: "It can be scary out there guys & I noticed I was starting to feel nervous about leaving the house, even to go food shopping, or pop to the petrol station. Daily things that I never used to think twice about doing. If I see the petrol gauge is low or the fridge needs refilling, I get a knot in my stomach knowing I need to go out so I've felt myself falling into a dark place.

"But... one day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn. And what she said to me was 'right I’m coming round for a cuppa!' A cuppa?! I couldn’t believe it! Stacey Solomon in my house?"

New BFFs?

Mrs Hinch then revealed that Stacey kept her word and turned up on her door armed with "her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other". She added: "I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down, we ate junk food, fed our babies & talked... talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey I'm forever grateful to you, all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time."

Touched by her kind words, Stacey shared Mrs Hinch's tribute on her own Instagram caption, simply writing: "Love @mrshinchhome." This looks like the start of a beautiful friendship!

