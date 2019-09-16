Dermot O'Leary shares never-before-seen wedding picture on special milestone Happy anniversary to the X Factor presenter!

Dermot O'Leary made sure he celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary in style! Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, the X Factor host posted a never-before-seen picture from his big day with wife Dee Koppang. "Seven years married to this superhero. Never a second wasted in her company," he wrote alongside a snap of the then-newlyweds hitting the dancefloor. "Like the boss says, 'We love the company of those who reflect the best of us.'

"Happy to reside in the shadow of your eclipse @deekoppangoleary... and she never spilt a drop of that espresso martini," he added. Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with TV and film producer Dee for 17 years, and they have been married since 2012. The couple married at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle. Friends of the pair quickly rushed to post sweet messages in honour of their milestone, with Fearne Cotton writing: "Bloody hell that's whizzed! What a wedding that was!" Sophie Ellis-Bextor remarked: "What a lovely thing. You’re both gorgeous xxx."

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang

The celebration comes shortly after the TV star opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that’s my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

MORE: Stacey Dooley applauds Kevin Clifton's persistence after Strictly rejection

"It's about the neighbourhood you live in. If you embrace the greengrocers, the local store, the dry cleaners, you just become a face and part of a community. And that’s how you have a normal life." Dermot also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it’s going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.