Alex Jones shares adorable video of baby son Kit relaxing at home

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has shared the sweetest video of her baby son Kit chilling out in his baby seat at their family home in London. The footage was shared on Alex's Instagram Stories, and show Kit kicking his legs while clutching onto an animal book. In the background, the star's stylish home décor could be seen, including a large grey armchair and stall, that was being used as a shoe stand. The video had been taken during Alex's busy morning routine just before they set off to take her oldest son, Teddy, to nursery. In a second video posted on her Instagram Stories, the two-year-old was captured riding his scooter down the road as they made their way there.

Alex Jones shared a sweet video of her son Kit

Alex is no doubt enjoying some time at home following a busy weekend back at work. The star undertook her first presenting job since Kit's arrival in May on Saturday night as she hosted BBC Proms in the Park. The star dressed in a stunning floor-length bridal gown by Suzanne Neville for the occasion, which resembled the Duchess of Cambridge's 2019 BAFTA dress. While it was no doubt a bit daunting going back to work again, Alex had her baby Kit by her side. She shared a photo of them both in the back of a taxi on their way to BBC Proms and wrote: "Dipping my toes back into the work pond today! Me and Kit are coming for Proms in the Park."

The doting mum also posted a video of two-year-old Teddy on his way to nursery

Since Kit's arrival, Alex has been documenting her life as a mum-of-two and opening up about the good and not so good realities of having two small children. Ahead of welcoming her second baby, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on the podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

