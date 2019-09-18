Robbie Williams and wife Ayda throw birthday girl Teddy an epic slumber party The singer and his American wife pulled out all the stops

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field never do anything by halves. Case in point: their daughter Teddy's seventh birthday party. The couple threw their little girl the most amazing sleepover at home, pulling out all the stops to decorate their house. Ayda shared a sneak peek at the slumber party, where Teddy and her friends each slept in their own mini tee pee. They were able to cuddle up to cushions shaped like rainbows and unicorns, and had a rainbow dreamcatcher above their heads. Teddy's room was also decked out with balloons, fluffy rugs and cosy throws.

"@robbiewilliams Getting ready for Miss Teddy's birthday slumber party #sleepover #pajamaparty #girlsjustwannahavefun #somebodyisturning7tomorrow AWxx," Ayda wrote. The doting mum also wished her daughter a happy birthday on Wednesday, sharing a photo of Teddy standing next to a massive pile of presents.

"To our beautiful Theodora Rose Williams... wow!! 7 years old ...a year for every day of the week. To say that you are the most adorable, loving, and funny little girl would be an understatement," Ayda wrote. "You keep us laughing and on our toes every day. And no doubt, have a heart bigger than Daddy and I combined. Thank you for being the sparkle that started it all. Happy Birthday T Bear ...We love 7 yr old you to the moon and back AWxx #birthdaygirl."

The little girl had an epic sleepover

Robbie, 45, and Ayda, 40, are clearly besotted by their elder daughter. Although earlier this year, the Feel singer admitted his fears that Teddy is becoming too spoilt. Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart FM, Robbie recalled: "She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like 'No darling we're not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said 'But I'm my daddy's daughter.'"

Robbie added: "It was like, 'Oh no what have we created?' She's finding things normal that she shouldn't find normal. She will have a rude awakening at some point in her life."

