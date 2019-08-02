Gemma Atkinson reveals how she is coping with sleepless nights after baby Mia's birth The joys of parenting!

Gemma Atkinson has embraced motherhood with both arms, but on Thursday night, the new mum experienced her first sleepless night. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who welcomed baby Mia on 4 July with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of videos explaining how her little girl kept her awake for four hours. "So we had that night. We had that long-awaited night," she told her followers.

Turning her attention to nearly one-month-old Mia, the 34-year-old said: "[That night] where you didn't want to sleep, did you? You just wanted to chill and make funny noises like a T-rex, with your eyes open and having a little play for almost four hours." Luckily for Gemma, her professional dancer partner will be back home from Strictly duties to take care of their daughter. "Papa's home tonight though, so be awake all you like," she later wrote. "@gorka_marquez is on the night feeds! #SorryGorks." To which, Gorka replied: "Happy to do it!! Can't wait to squeeze my little [monkey emoji]."

MORE: Gorka Marquez reacts to Gemma Atkinson's wedding proposal

Gorka, 28, is currently back with the cast of Strictly. The professional dancers commenced their training for this year's series, which will kick off in Autumn. After shows bosses unveiled the first batch of contestants for this year's series, Gemma - who took part in Strictly with Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017 - reminisced about her time on the show, wishing all the new stars the very best. "The rehearsals have started and so have the celeb reveals. Strictly is back," she wrote on Instagram.

MORE: BBC Breakfast presenter is the sixth Strictly Come Dancing contestant

"Sending you lots of luck for this series partner! @aljazskorjanec #TeamAliG Oh no wait... I mean... the new team... (let it go Gemma... let it go)," the star then joked, to which, Aljaz's wife Janette Manrara replied: "You're killing me!! Loved you and him so so much!! Miss you and our birthday twinning so much!!!!" Despite not winning the 2017 series, Gemma and Aljaz reached the finals alongside Gorka, who was partnered up with Alexandra Burke.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.