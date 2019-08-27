Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of baby Mia sleeping through Strictly trailer 'She's not impressed'

It's that time of the year where most of the nation is gripped by Strictly fever – but there's one very important person who the show has failed to entertain – Mia Marquez. Gemma Atkinson shared a hilarious video on Tuesday evening of herself and the little tot sitting down to watch TV, when the flamboyant trailer for this year's series appeared on the screen. The former Hollyoaks actress can excitedly be heard screaming, 'look Mia it's daddy', as the camera pans to Strictly pro Gorka Marquez. But instead of sharing in Gemma's joy at the sight of him onscreen – Mia is fast asleep! Captioning the clip, Gemma said: "@gorka_marquez she's not impressed just yet…"

Luckily for Mia – who was born on 4 July – she will have plenty more opportunities to get excited about the show, as it returns to BBC One on Saturday 21 September. Sadly though, Gorka won't be a main fixture on this year's series after it was revealed he will not be partnered with a celebrity – but it could mean more time at home with his two favourite ladies.

How gorgeous is Mia!

Making the announcement via Instagram earlier this month, Gorka wrote: "For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly! I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it’s gonna be a GREAT series."

Mia didn't care her dad was on TV

With partner Gemma at home with Mia, many presumed that the award-winning dancer wanted to spend the winter helping out with their daughter as much as possible. But Gorka's response to fans' comments suggests that the decision was in fact made by Strictly bosses. When one follower asked: "No, why? You're brilliant. I hope it's your choice so you can spend more time with baby and mum," Gorka replied: "Not really LOL." Yikes!

