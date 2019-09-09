Downton Abbey's Allen Leech reveals wife's pregnancy at London premiere Congratulations!

Allen Leech surprised fans on Monday night when he revealed his wife Jessica is five months pregnant. The American actress debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the world premiere of Downton Abbey the movie in London's Leicester Square – and she was glowing! The 38-year-old looked gorgeous in a glittery gold sequin gown as she fondly cradled her bump while posing alongside Allen, who plays Tom Branson.

Congratulations!

Speaking of the pregnancy, Allen told Mail Online: "It's very exciting. I’m not getting any younger, Jess is but we just decided let’s give it a shot." He added: "She is absolutely blooming. She is five months pregnant today. I'm nervous." The couple tied the knot on 5 January at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California's Santa Ynez Valley.

MORE: Downton Abbey's fashion designer reveals costume casualties, MISSING jewels and why the men deserve more credit

VIDEO: Watch HELLO! interview Downton Abbey stars on the red carpet at the world premiere

Meanwhile, Allen's co-star Leslie Nicol revealed to HELLO! her own surprising royal connection – she knows the Duchess of Cornwall! The 66-year-old actress, who played cook Mrs Patmore in the original series and will reprise her role in the upcoming movie version, revealed their link after admitting she would like to have Camilla round for dinner. She told HELLO!: "Camilla's nice, she and I are on the same charity together, Medical Detection Dogs, and I've met her a couple of times and she's really lovely so I'd love her to come over."

Jessica is five months pregnant

More: This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to do live show from Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle

Downton Abbey the movie centres on a visit from the royal family. The film takes place in 1927, two years from where the TV series left off. The Crawley family and their army of loyal maids, butlers and cooks are thrown into disarray by the impending arrival of King George V and Queen Mary. For the most extravagant scenes, producers used 100 horses, 80 soldiers and six gun carriages from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the first time they have appeared in a drama. Writer Julian Fellowes says the idea for the film came from a true story about the King and Queen Mary visiting South Yorkshire in 1912. As well as tucking into lavish 13-course dinners, which included puddings served in sugar baskets that took four days to weave, the royal couple met miners and toured pit villages.

Downton Abbey opens in cinemas on Friday 13 September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.