Strictly star Anton du Beke's twins make adorable TV debut Two stars in the making!

Strictly Come Dancing veteran Anton du Beke is set to make an appearance on This Morning on Thursday to talk about his new book, Moonlight Over Mayfair. The ballroom dancer will no doubt also speak about this year's series of Strictly so far, but fans are hoping he'll open up about family life, and in particular, his adorable twins George and Henrietta.

The two-year-olds actually made their TV debut on This Morning back in May, where they were spotted in their dad's cooking segment, Anton du Bake's Baking Fails. Little George and Henrietta sat on their mum Hannah's lap while Anton showed off his tasty-looking Victoria sponge cake.

Strictly star Anton du Beke's twins are adorable!

Soon after making their TV debut, viewers were quick to comment on Twitter about just how cute they are. One wrote: "Aww how adorable is Anton and his family? He always makes me smile. He's so lovely." Another wrote: "How delightful to see @AntonDuBeke new segment on This Morning baking with his gorgeous two-year-old twins and posh wife!"

Anton has spoken about his twins previously – who came to visit him during his tour rehearsals. He told HELLO!: "My wife Hannah and the babies came in [to rehearsals] on the Saturday morning, and they were so excited it was lovely. Then we started to dance, and they started to cry which wasn't good! And I mean, like cry, cry. Then I had to take them out of the studio."

Anton's twins' faces are normally hidden in pictures

While Anton's baking role may have come as a surprise to fans, who know him for his dance talents on Strictly, baking has always been something he has been passionate about. Back in May, he told the Mirror: "Baking has always been my other passion. I’m thrilled to be joining This Morning. Not everyone will be aware of this other side to me, they might just see me as a dancer, but baking has always been my other passion." He added: "I'm thrilled to be joining This Morning for this new series as I've always been a big fan of the show, and with my baking background hat on, I'm looking forward to helping viewers with their baking mishaps. I've got plenty of tips, tricks and advice that will hopefully help anyone struggling in the kitchen with their sweet or savoury treats."

Earlier this year, Anton also made headlines following the shock departure of Darcy Bussell on Strictly. Viewers had hoped that Anton would take the position, given his dancing background. Talking to Graham Norton, he admitted: "Do you know what? I'm certainly qualified. I suspect there'll be conversations going on, but it's one of those things, I'm definitely qualified to do it, I'd love to do it, but we'll have to wait to be asked in the normal way. I wish I could make the decisions for them, but if I could do that I'd have made the final 12 times."

